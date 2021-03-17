Younger age groups ready to get COVID-19 vaccine

Officials continue to encourage island residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines; however, younger Guamanians are mixed in their response to the call.

Some, like 27-year-old Stephanie Rube, of Dededo, said she was able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as her mom’s adult day care was able to sponsor family members to get it sooner.

“I did it for my family and to protect myself from the community, and protect others also,” said Ruby, who encourages others to get vaccinated.

“Better safe than sorry,” she said. “It’s really good to get it. Think about your family when you get it. It’s not that bad. It’s for a good cause.”

Vaccinations for Guam residents started in December. At first it was limited to medical personnel and first responders. Then the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee expanded eligibility to older manåmko’.

That was followed by mayors and their staff, education employees, senators and airline industry employees. Over the last few weeks, the age ranges have slowly lowered and beginning Thursday, those ages 40 and above will be eligible for the vaccine.

It’s unclear if the lowering of the age range comes out of a concern that activity at the island’s primary local vaccination clinic has slowed. Officials have said a high number, roughly 70%, of manåmko’ ages 65 and older were getting vaccinated. That percentage is dropping for lower age groups.

There are Guamanians in their 20s who, like Ruby, are ready to join in on the fight against the virus.

“We are just looking for the opportunity soon, and we will get some right away,” said 21-year-old Matthew Marquez of Tamuning. “We want to be safe especially going to work since we are back to work, we want to be safe from the public or even our own co-workers. Just to be safe.”

Similarly, 23-year-old Latte Heights resident Angelu Flores is just waiting for the age range to drop.

“I’m planning to get vaccinated as well because we also have older relatives and we want to be safe around them,” said Flores. “It’s just waiting for them to get to our age group.”

Flores also wants her peers to do whatever possible to remain COVID-free.

“Just get it to be safe. It’s for everyone – for your family and for our island’s safety as well,” she said.

For 28-year-old Cathy Nace, of Dededo, her decision to get the vaccine once it’s made available to her is based on her responsibilities to her children.

“I (have) got to take care of my children,” she said. She tells others who are still considering if getting the shot is right for them: “Just keep thinking about it. In the long run, it’s for the best.”

Waiting to see

However, some still have reservations about being vaccinated.

This includes 34-year-old Phill, who didn’t want to share his last name. The Dededo resident is among those who want to first see how the vaccine works for others over the next few weeks.

“I’m just going to wait and see the first rounds of the vaccines being administered,” he said. “It is kind of rushed.

“I understand the situation is an emergency,” he added. “But did they do the normal route to get it tested and approved? (That) is my main concern.”

Then, there are those like 20-year-old Imel Musin of Tamuning who feel that getting it isn’t much of a priority at this time.

“I haven’t thought about it yet. I have other concerns,” said Musin, as he admits that the pandemic year hasn’t been easy. “It’s been difficult as with anyone else but we are striving to do our best.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, as part of the effort to reopen the island’s tourism industry, hopes to have 50% of the island’s adult population fully vaccinated by May 1. If they are successful, then the government plans to ease quarantine restrictions for arriving passengers that have a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their trip.