“Stop watching the TikTok … and making yourself scared. When it’s your turn, get vaccinated.”

Those were the words of 68-year-old Robert L. Flores who recently received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He shook his head in admonishment of those who have used social media to spread messages of distrust instead of sharing facts about the vaccines.

Of those residents who spoke to The Guam Daily Post this past week, there remained a divide in opinions on getting vaccinated. Older residents seemed more willing to get immunized, while younger generations seemed more leery, saying they’d prefer to wait a little while longer.

Those were the shared sentiments of the Mansanaos.

“I just don’t want it yet,” said Mark Mansanao. “It’s a personal choice. I’ve done my research and I don’t really trust the vaccine as of right now.”

“Same thing,” said Joe Kevin Mansanao. “I don’t really want to take it and something might happen. I just want to wait it out to see what happens.”

Ed Fernandez, a 47-year-old Dededo resident, said he actually was thinking about getting the vaccine. However, recent news of a local firefighter testing positive for COVID-19 after receiving a second dose of the vaccine has pushed him towards the Mansanao’s train of thought.

“It’s kind of concerning,” he said. “Possibly, I would hold off unless I really had to take it if my job required or for travel required it.”

Fernandez said in the meantime, he’s going to protect himself and his family members from the novel coronavirus by continuing to wear his mask, wash his hands frequently and practice social distancing.

“Hopefully, we can treat it naturally, by staying away (from each other) versus chemically, that would be my take on it.”

Fifty-four year old Juhlios Retty, of Dededo, said he too has heard of people getting sick or worse even after getting vaccinated.

“I don’t want to be an experiment,” Retty said. “The better thing would be for me to stay home.”

He said for the past year, he’s managed to stay COVID-19 free and thinks he can continue that streak until there’s more evidence that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe.

“Everybody is looking for safety,” he said.

Retty referred to some social media posts that showed a nurse in the mainland fainting after getting vaccinated. A clip of the incident went viral with claims that the nurse had died. It was proven false.

However, there are a number of videos that similarly have sown seeds of distrust amongst many in Guam and throughout the nation.

Flores says he understands how some people can be worried because the vaccines are new, there has to be a level of trust in the government and doctors who are working to get the island, the nation and the world back to a normal life.

He added that he got the vaccine to protect his health by reducing the possibility of getting COVID-19.

“One thing about watching TikTok … if it’s real or not, or its a joke or not, you shouldn’t be joking about COVID-19 to scare off people and let them thing twice or three times (about getting vaccinated) instead of their health.”

Flores has reason to feel secure the vaccine will help and not harm. His sister, Rosemary Magro, is a Guam Memorial Hospital emergency room nurse.

Magro has received both her first and second dose of the vaccine, which she said, “is a relief.”

For those who are worried about the symptoms, the ER nurse said she felt some muscle soreness in the spot of the inoculation after her first dose. After her second dose, she did have a slight fever and fatigue.

“I got a COVID-19 test just to make sure I didn’t catch the virus while working,” she said, acknowledging previous cases where people had received both shots but still caught the virus. “I tested negative though and after a few days the symptoms disappeared.”

Roxanne Flores, of Agana Heights, said while she’s been planning on going to get vaccinated, some of the concerns she’s heard from others sometimes shakes her resolve.

The Agana Heights resident, however, said that since she’s getting older, she’d “rather get the immunization” for her personal health and safety.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, chairman of the governor’s physicians advisory group, as well as national experts, have said it’s still possible to catch the virus after getting inoculated. The difference, they said, is symptoms won’t be as bad if you’ve had the vaccine versus not having any form of immunity against the SARS-CoV-2. They also urge those who get vaccinated to continue wearing masks.