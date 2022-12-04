Youngest senator wants to raise minimum wage

The youngest senator elected to the 37th Guam Legislature has his sights set on raising the minimum wage on island.

At 26 years old Democratic Sen.-elect Roy Quinata will be the youngest member come January when he is sworn into office. He feels, however, his age is just a number.

“Although I'm the youngest candidate and youngest elected I think that my wisdom is definitely there,” said Quinata. “I think I'm a fresh face with fresh ideas and I have the drive to get things done.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Next generation

Quinata, prior to running, was considering leaving Guam. But he felt if someone from his generation did not step up to deal with the island's current problems, they would eventually be passed on to the generation after him.

“I figured if I was going to relocate, that the next generation would face the same problems I'm facing today. I know a lot of people in our generation are facing economic struggles in regards to employment opportunities, the housing crisis and land management crisis, so the crisis continues because the generation hasn't been able to address those things,” Quinata said.

His drive for positive change was a reason he was elected. One of those changes Quinata intends to make is raising the minimum wage with his first bill.

“I come from humble beginnings. I know the struggle of a lot of people, I know that the dollar has definitely been hurting everyone's pocket,” said Quinata, who explained basic needs are becoming more of a luxury to afford.

“Milk is at $8 a gallon right now. So cereal and milk is not something a lot of people have the privilege to eat and it shouldn't be a privilege. People shouldn't be starving to go to work and people shouldn't work to live. People should live to work,” Quinata said.

According to the incoming freshman lawmaker, a higher minimum wage could address the state of the economy.

“I think if we can circulate more money in the market then we'll have an easier time,” Quinata said and referenced the rising costs of water and power.

Open door

As a leader, Quinata hopes to keep an open door for everyone.

“I don't want to have a closed door. I want to be as open and transparent as possible with the people who have elected me, whether they voted for me or not, whether they registered to vote at all, I just want to do my very best in every way possible.”

On Election Day, Quinata garnered 13,749 votes and was one of the six non-incumbent senators elected to the 37th Guam Legislature.

The 2022 election was also Quinata's first time running for office.