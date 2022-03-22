Senators, at the request of the Guam Youth Congress, are considering a new tax on “e-liquid” or vape “juice” as a way to reduce its use and raise revenue for various government programs.

The proposal, Bill 263-36 would create an excise tax similar to what’s levied on traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, and is in line with previous efforts from lawmakers regarding tobacco laws, according to the legislation.

“In coordination with the expansion of the Natasha Protection Act of 2005, as policy innovators, we continue to look for ways to keep Guam’s air clean and relatively smoke-free, while encouraging those who smoke or vape to discontinue due to the increased health risk individuals receive from inhaling the substance from electronic cigarettes,” the bill finds.

If enacted as introduced, liquid substances containing nicotine and other e-liquids with flavoring would be subject to an excise tax equal to “40% of the price per product.”

“Taxing vaping products in the same way we tax cigarettes and alcohol could lead to a deterrence in purchasing the products in the first place,” the bill states.

Most of the revenues received through the new tax would be directed to specific purposes, much like other sin taxes employed by the local government:

• 25% to the Healthy Futures Fund, which supports various health care and disease prevention programs.

• 25% to the Youth Tobacco Education and Prevention Fund.

• 20% to the Territorial Educational Facilities Fund, which benefits the Guam Department of Education.

• 15% to the Police Services Fund, which subsidizes the operations of the Guam Police Department.

• 10% to the Public Transit Fund.

• 5% to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

GovGuam received $35.8 million in tobacco taxes in 2020, according to data published in the Guam Statistical Yearbook, which also reported that in the year prior, 10.1% of residents between the ages of 18 and 24 were smokers.

“In (an advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General), it is stressed that nicotine usage among adults stunts brain development and leads to other respiratory problems,” the bill states. “Also, addiction to nicotine could also pose a threat to switch over to regular cigarettes, which are more harmful for the body.”