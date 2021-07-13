“Many in Mangilao were beaten, tortured and killed for helping or hiding Chamorros, defying Imperial Army orders. Today we stand, remembering the tears of those who suffered in the war. May we never forget,” states the inscription on the Mangilao Memorial.

Seventy seven years have passed since World War II and the Japanese occupation ended in Guam. The Hasso Mangilao Memorial ceremony on Monday, one of the events that celebrates Guam’s liberation, there was one resounding message passed on by our leaders and månamko' to our island’s youth — never forget.

The importance of the message underscores the fact that many of the remaining World War II survivors were in their formative years during the war and are now in their 80s. And as times goes by first-hand accounts of the war grow fewer.

With this in mind, those that attended the Hasso Mangilao Memorial ceremony on Monday, were encouraged to honor those sacrifices by learning about the island’s history. Hasso Mangilao translates to "Remember Mangilao."

Vietnam veteran and Mangilao resident Raymond Baza knows the sacrifice and hardships of war and survivors. Remembering how his family helped the late Father Jesus Baza Duenas made him emotional.

“Feeling kind of sad in remembering my mother and father and grandmother’s sacrifice in helping the late Father Duenas. That memory will keep going on to our children and survivors. My parents are not alive right now, but I still honor this,” Baza said.

Father Duenas was considered a fugitive of the Imperial Army. He often refused help from villagers out of fear for their safety.

He was tortured for three days and beheaded by Japanese soldiers on July 12, 1944, after he would not reveal the whereabouts of American serviceman George Tweed, who eluded capture.

Baza had one message for today’s youth.

“For the young generation keep remembering what we have sacrificed, our parents, grandparents what they went through, always remember your culture and commitment to the island of Guam,” Baza said.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said for many years, the tragedies that took place in Mangilao were overlooked. He took urged Guam’s youth to learn about events surrounding the war and to listen to the stories shared by the survivors so that they can always remember and honor them.

Youth coordinated event

Monday's event was coordinated by youth participating in a summer internship program.

Their active role was noted by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero who shared the importance of heritage.

“All our youth that are here now today, learn about the memorial and to learn about what our people, your grandfathers, grandmothers, your aunties, your great-grandmothers, had gone through during the war because its a history that we have to continue for and a legacy as Chamorros that we need to be aware of,” the governor said.

Leon Guerrero said WWII history has shaped our community into a melting pot of cultures.

“That’s the strength of us as a Chamorro, we are generous, we are loving, we are welcoming, we are forgiving and we are strong," Gov. Leon Guerrero said.