More than a dozen of the island’s youth are spending eight days of their holiday break talking and training with the officers of the Guam Police Department.

GPD is holding another Project U Youth session, which was rolled out this past summer.

“I felt that it was a very positive thing and I wanted to provide a venue for positive interaction between our Safe School partners and the Guam Police Department by keeping them focused and busy, and doing positive things instead of them getting into trouble,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio, speaking of young participants.

The program was developed by police Sgt. Maggie Naputi along with the GPD Juvenile Investigation Section. It involves government and nonprofit partners including the Department of Youth Affairs, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the Mayors' Council of Guam, the Guam Department of Education, the GCA Trades Academy, Mañe'lu and WestCare’s Thrive Coalition.

As of last week 14 students had signed up.

“It’s about giving. So, part of the activities include going out to the community and working with the villages to improve the community,” he said. “We want to make sure the youth understand there is a positive relationship that you can have with your police department. We don’t always want to be a negative part of their life.”