Youth vaccination lags at 42% as schools prepare to reopen

While more than 80% of Guam's adults have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, less than half, or only 42.6%, of residents ages 12 to 17 have been fully immunized against COVID-19, based on data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services Immunization Program.

Only 6,925 eligible minors have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered through the government of Guam and private clinics, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services data. There are roughly 16,200 adolescents and teens age 12 to 17 in Guam.

Public Health and Adelup are not setting a full vaccination benchmark or goal for minors 12 to 17 years old, amid the less-than-50% COVID-19 vaccination rate for this school-age bracket, even with most schools reopening next week and others having started classes already.

"It’s our goal that we do not become complacent, therefore we continue our aggressive vaccination outreach efforts for all populations," DPHSS Director Art San Agustin said.

DPHSS continues to push for more adults and minors to get fully vaccinated.

The herd immunity goal against COVID-19 counted only adults 18 years old or older. The goal was to fully vaccinate 96,031, or 80% of adults, and that number was surpassed on July 29. Hundreds more adults have been vaccinated since then.

San Agustin said, while having 100% full vaccination of adults is ideal, it could be challenging.

Nevertheless, DPHSS will continue to encourage adults, he said, especially those working with the elderly, the young and other high-risk populations, to get fully vaccinated.

Overall, 103,585 or 76% of Guam's vaccine-eligible population of minors and adults have been fully vaccinated.

San Agustin said Guam has been doing quite well, considering that more than 61% of the overall population has been fully vaccinated.

"These are all worth noting," he said. "As the numbers increase in the different categories, it means the community is even more protected, there's heightened protection for our community. It protects those vaccinated and also protects those unvaccinated."

29 new cases

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 873 tests performed on Aug. 2, according to the Joint Information Center. To date, there have been a total of 8,593 officially reported cases of COVID-19 on Guam, with 143 deaths, 89 cases in active isolation, and 8,361 who were not in active isolation. Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.7, remaining below Guam's threshold of 2.5.

The reason for the increase in new cases was not explained.

School year starting

But a further look at the full vaccination rate among those 12 to 17 years old, the numbers remain below 50%, even with schools reopening next week.

As for the delta variant threat, San Agustin said, "at this time," the vaccines that are available on Guam are "adequate" to deal with the highly contagious variant.

Guam has 47,071 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to DPHSS.

