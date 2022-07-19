The island’s youth did their part to give back and pick up trash and litter around Guam over the weekend.

The 78th Liberation Islandwide Beautification Cleanup was led by IBTF youth employees Caitlyn-Jade Cruz, Ashton Mangloña, Antonio Duenas, Ayden Aguon, Sophia Quichocho, Keedyn Cepeda and Ava Taitano, and coordinated by the youths participating in the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio said the effort brought value to the community.

“This was one of the best, because it was planned by all of our summer youth interns,” said Tenorio. "They are the ones stepping forward. When the community sees younger people in action, it really motivates them to do something."

Ho Eun, chairman of Core Tech International Corp., recalled his company’s involvement in prior events.

“I think it was the 75th anniversary when all our employees joined the cleanup. The following day, I couldn’t get up because my back. But it was worth it and meaningful,” said Eun.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with CTI.

The cleanup event no doubt provided much-needed assistance to prepare the island for the celebration this week.

Three main locations were chosen for the weekend cleanup: roadside areas along Route 1, Route 4 and 10, and Tiyan/Airport Road, Route 8.

Tenorio welcomes others in the community to get involved, as they expect more beautification efforts throughout the year.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, and it’s in that spirit that we came together to get it done. I always see a lot of youth groups that are the first to volunteer and I want to see that continue,” Tenorio said. “I am hopeful that the adults in the groups are going to do the same. If we do that, I think we can make a big, big difference, especially for our island. And not only for the people but for the visitors that are coming in.”

There's also special attention being paid to Thursday's Liberation Parade.

Last week, the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps hosted an outreach at the permit distribution site to talk with residents intending to camp out along the parade route about recycling efforts.

In partnership with iRecycle, recyclable trash will be taken to centers and the proceeds will benefit public schools. The Department of Corrections will wrap up cleanup efforts by collecting trash following the parade’s conclusion.