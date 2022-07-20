Youths take lead on building parade floats

The Liberation Day parade will be held tomorrow and island youths have taken the lead in building three village floats for Mangilao. It's an experience Mangilao Vice Mayor Kevin Delgado said will benefit the kids for life.

“The mayor and I, we are truly grateful," Delgado said. "Not only are we getting help from our youth, but they are learning basic life skills. They are learning how to measure things, plan out, teamwork, how to collaborate and communicate. The floats require concerted effort, so we are truly grateful."

There are three floats being constructed: one is for the Mangilao Mayor’s Office; the second is for the Santa Teresita Catholic Church; and the third is for the foster care program on island.

Zoiejean Techaira, 13, volunteered through her church youth group to work on the church float.

“So far, we are making the letters for the float and it’s going to say, ‘It takes a village,’ for our float, and we are putting on the flowers and building the float,” Techaira said.

Raised to give back to the community, Techaira said she likes the feeling she gets from doing volunteer work.

“I want to help out my community in this way because, to me, it makes me feel happy that I'm helping people even if they don’t need. I want to make sure my help is there,” she said. "And I really like hanging out with these people, making new friends and socializing with them."

Through the experience, Techaira said not only is she helping build the float, but also learning new skills.

“The experience that was new for me was learning how to use an electric saw," she said. "The first time I was really scared because I don’t want to make it crooked. But after, I felt happy that I learned something new and, ... I didn’t mess anything up.”

Techaira said she's looking forward to seeing how the float turns out.

“I'm really excited because I know that it’s going to look really nice – especially with everyone helping. It’s becoming more fun than just a project."

The youth in the church group are not the only ones to step up. This year, 43 interns with the Department of Youth Affairs Summer Youth Program are helping to build the village float and the foster care float.

“This year, the Mangilao Mayor’s Office was assigned 43 summer interns, all through the DYA program. We do have the foster care float, which is a collaborative effort between the mayors' offices, because we actually did a foster care campaign,” Delgado said.

The foster care awareness campaign began in October and continued through May.

“In order to close out the campaign to assist the foster care program on Guam, we wanted to give them a float so the foster care staff and partners can ride in it,” he said. "So the youth are involved – not only the interns, but village youth volunteers."

Delgado said bringing in the youth to help has also inspired more assistance from the community.

“When people see the youth are involved, then they are dropping off donations of food and drinks to support them in their efforts,” he said.

They are learning skills that can help them in the future, the Mangilao vice mayor said.

"It’s really more than just decorating a float,” Delgado said. “It's enhancing their basic life skills. We just want to let the youth know that we are grateful that they are willing to take on the initiative,” Delgado said.

The youths who participated in building the floats will also have an opportunity to participate in the parade alongside their creations.