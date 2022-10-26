Ypao Road closure begins this week

Those traveling between Tamuning and Tumon can expect a scheduled closure of Ypao Road to begin this week.

According to Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez, the initial date set for road blockage was Oct. 24. The contractor began working on setting up traffic barriers Tuesday, she told The Guam Daily Post.

The notice to proceed for the project was issued Oct. 17 by DPW to the contractor.

The busy road, which provides passage from Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning into Tumon at the intersection across from the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa and Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach, will be under construction for one year.

“The contract time for this project is 360 calendar days. The scheduled completion date is Oct. 12, 2023,” Ibanez said.

The construction contractor Infratech International LLC is in the process of mobilizing and has started coordinating with utility companies, according to DPW.

“The community will start seeing some movement in the area this week as they are preparing the job site,” said Ibanez. “We appreciate the patience and understanding from the community and urge area residents and visitors to drive cautiously by the construction zone.”

The road will be closed for public use between Congressman Palting Loop and Pale San Vitores Road.

Limited access maintained

However, there will be access on the road for those who live, work or have business in the area.

“The contractor will maintain access to Route 14B (Ypao Road) for all residences, businesses and patrons during the construction,” Ibanez said previously.

Now that the project is underway, there will be no access for through traffic during the road closure period on Route 14B between the Pale San Vitores Road intersection and Congressman Palting Loop.

“After the full road closure has opened up, there may be periods of single lane closures per contractor’s phasing schedule,” Ibanez noted.

The project also covers other named roads and routes, including Route 14, also known as San Vitores Road, and Carmen Memorial Drive.

The total project length is 0.35 mile.

“Improvements include, but are not limited to, reconstruction and widening of Route 14B to include shared-use bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm drainage system, retaining walls and utility relocations,” Ibanez said.