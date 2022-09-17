Ypao Road closure planned

Those traveling between Tamuning and Tumon may have noticed some signs on Ypao Road that mention the often-used thoroughfare's closure from October 2022 to May 2023.

The road is a busy one that provides passage from Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning through Tumon at the intersection across from the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa and Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with Linda Ibanez, deputy director of the Department of Public Works, who confirmed nearly all traffic will be turned away beginning next month.

“The closure is planned as a one-time phase. This is a full road closure," she said.

The road will be closed for public use between Congressman Palting Loop and Pale San Vitores Road.

However, there will be access on the road for those who live, work or have business in the area.

“The contractor will maintain access to Route 14B (Ypao Road) for all residences, businesses and patrons during the construction,” Ibanez said.

Once the project is underway, there will be no access for through traffic on Route 14B between the Pale San Vitores Road intersection and Congressman Palting Loop during the road closure period.

“After the full road closure has opened up, there may be periods of single lane closures per contractor’s phasing schedule,” Ibanez noted. “The full road closure will be between October 2022 and May 2023.”

The project also covers other named roads and routes, including Route 14, also known as San Vitores Road, and Carmen Memorial Drive.

“The completion date will be 360 calendar days from issuance of notice to proceed,” she said. The NTP, however, has not been issued to the contractor, Ibanez confirmed.

The total project length is 0.35 mile.

“Improvements include but are not limited to reconstruction and widening of Route 14B to include shared-use bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm drainage system, retaining walls and utility relocations,” Ibanez said.