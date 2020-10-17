Ysengsong Mobil reopens after deep cleaning; one employee tested positive

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. confirmed that one service station agent employee at the Mobil Ysengsong service station has tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 17.

"We wish the service station agent employee a quick and full recovery," a press release states.

This service station employee had been a close contact of someone not working at the service station who had tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, managers asked the service station employee along with others who had potential close contact, to home quarantine since Oct. 15.

The affected individual was confirmed today to be positive for COVID-19.

The station had undergone a deep clean on Friday Oct. 16 and is safely opened, the press release stated.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have in place a pandemic readiness action plan with precautionary measures to protect the health of our employees and customers," the press release states. "We continue to work closely with the local health authorities. Our focus is on ensuring the safety and health of all service station personnel and customers, and to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community."

Mobil stations have been operating during the pandemic to continue providing essential fuel supplies to the community.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all COVID-19 front-liners including our front line service station personnel for their dedication in keeping our customers fueled up in these challenging times," representatives stated.