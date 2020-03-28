A $250,000 donation to help Guam's nurses and health care professionals was made on Friday on behalf of the Ysrael family and Diana Zeien Ysrael.

Donna Ysrael Baker, daughter of Diana Zeien Ysrael and the late Al Ysrael, and Donna Baker's husband, Jude Baker, presented the donation to the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association to assist the front-line workers of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority working in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The check was presented to GMHVA President Christine Calvo at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

Hundreds of local nurses, doctors, medical technicians and other health care professionals have been called upon as the island faces one of its greatest challenges in the COVID-19 crisis. In the last week, officials have confirmed they're facing a shortage of personal protective equipment.

“Through this time of crisis, we feel very strongly about protection for Guam’s front-line staff working in the medical field. As this virus sweeps through our community, we, the Ysrael family, wanted to reach out and help to protect our community’s valuable workers during this time of crisis. These brave people have been working diligently and putting their lives on the line to help out the sick on our island. It’s important that we do everything we can to protect them and keep them healthy and strong," Donna Ysrael Baker said during the small presentation held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

"This virus is not going to just go away, it will be with us for a while and it’s important that our front-line team members stay strong. We hope this gesture will bring needed supplies and support for the nurses, doctors and staff at GMH throughout the coming months.”

As of Friday afternoon, the island had 45 people who've tested positive for the respiratory illness. One of the patients who tested positive has died. In an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, the governor has shut down nonessential government functions and many businesses.

Calvo said the volunteers association will be working with GMHA management to use the money to purchase the items needed to help the hospital's health care personnel.

Calvo thanked the Ysrael family. She said additional donations are welcome.

"Your help will play a crucial role in maximizing our hospital’s capacity to fight this outbreak – and however you can help, will be hugely welcomed,” she said.

About Diana Zeien Ysrael

Calvo shared that Diana Ysrael is a longtime Guam businesswoman, who served as a nurse at Guam Memorial Hospital.

She came to Guam at the age of 12 in 1948 when her father took a job with the Guam Department of Education as the principal of George Washington High School. She went back to Minnesota, where she earned her nursing degree and trained under Dr. William Worrall Mayo at the Mayo Clinic. Mayo was a frontier doctor who settled his young family in Rochester, Minnesota. In the 1880s, his sons William and Charles joined his medical practice in what is now called the Mayo Clinic.

Diana Ysrael later returned to Guam and worked at Guam Memorial Health Plan as a registered nurse from 1956 to 1960. She retired from her nursing career when she started to raise her family. Many on the island may also know her for her store Diana's Specialty Shops, which she opened in 1960 when she noted a need for children’s clothing on the island, according to a press release.

Diana Ysrael was awarded the 2012 Guam Businesswoman of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award. She continues her charitable work through her children and for various causes around the island.

GMHVA Vice President Amanda Shelton thanked the Ysrael family for their generosity.

“This donation will help keep our workers in the hospital safe and allow them to save lives," Shelton said.