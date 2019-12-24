Yuri Kim confirmed as Albania ambassador

Yuri Kim was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Albania on Dec. 19 by the Senate.

Her confirmation marks the first time a Korean-American woman represents the nation as an ambassador. She is also the first person from Guam to become an ambassador.

Kim was nominated by the Trump administration.

Kim was a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of counselor, and has served in the Department of State as the director of the Office of Southern European Affairs. Previously, she was the director of the State Department’s Center for the Study of Diplomacy, chief of staff to the deputy secretary of state, and director of the Office of European Security and Political-Military Affairs. She has also served as Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and as a member of the United States delegation to the Six-Party Talks to end North Korea’s nuclear program, the administration announced.

Kim is a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's from Cambridge University.

Yuri Kim's family offers student scholarships to high-school and college students on Guam in honor of her late mother Jane Wha-Young Kim. Her mother was one of the 228 passengers on Korean Air Flight 801, which crashed on Nimitz Hill on Aug. 6, 1997.