The island remains at 154 confirmed cases since testing started in mid-March.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 28 individuals for COVID-19 today and all of the tests came back with negative results, according to a press release from the Joint Information Center.

With five deaths and 126 released from isolation Guam has 23 people actively fighting the virus. All active cases are in isolation.

People who've tested positive are required to undergo isolation and can only be released under the following conditions:

• resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications;

• improvement in respiratory symptoms; and

• negative results from two consecutive respiratory specimens collected at least 24 hours apart. Cases that test positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing return to active isolation.