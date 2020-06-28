There were no positive cases following a day of testing for COVID-19.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 227 individuals for COVID-19 on Sunday, June 28, according to the Joint Information Center's end-of-day report.
Results include 59 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the St. Francis church parking lot in Yona on Thursday.
To date, there have been a total of 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 179 released from isolation, and 64 active cases. Of those cases, 206 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members.