There were no positive cases following a day of testing for COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 227 individuals for COVID-19 on Sunday, June 28, according to the Joint Information Center's end-of-day report.

Results include 59 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the St. Francis church parking lot in Yona on Thursday.

To date, there have been a total of ​248​ confirmed cases of COVID-19 with ​5​ deaths, ​179 released from isolation, and ​64 ​active cases. Of those cases, ​206​ ​are classified as civilians​, and 42 are military service members​.