It's another day of zero positive for the 17 tests conducted on Saturday.

And two more people have been "released from isolation" after having tested positive for COVID-19 previously, according to the Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services uses CDC’s test-based criteria for releasing patients from isolation. This requires COVID-19 patients to have two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being released from isolation.

However, there have been 10 people who were previously released from isolation and have returned to active isolation status after re-testing positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing. The two who recently recovered are from this group.

Previous press releases stated that some of those who completed isolation wanted to be tested to confirm they no longer had the virus - only to receive positive results. Officials have stated that, to date, no additional cases have been linked to people released from isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 17 individuals for COVID-19 on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with conclusive results. Zero tested positive through DPHSS and 17 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

To date, there have been ​151 cases​ confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided with 5 deaths and ​124​ released from isolation. When a patient is released from isolation, he or she is no longer considered infectious.

For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.

