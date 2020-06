The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 65 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday, June 8.

Zero tested positive through DPHSS and 65 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been ​179​ cases confirmed since testing started in mid-March. There have been ​five​ deaths, 163​ released from isolation.

There are ​11​ active cases.