Loneliness top reason for calls to 988 Lifeline

Loneliness is the top reason for Guam residents to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline, according to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center which runs the call center.
In August, the 988 hotline received 1,299 calls. "Still, loneliness is the top issue. Family and relationship issues are showing up more,” GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola told The Guam Daily Post.
It’s a trend that GBHWC continues to see roughly two weeks into September.
September was declared Suicide Prevention month by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, recognizing that prioritizing mental and emotional well-being is essential to the community as residents continue to recover from COVID-19 and Typhoon Mawar.
In 2022, 28 people died as a result of suicide, according to the proclamation.
The 988 Lifeline is a key component in helping island residents who may be experience suicide ideation.
“Numerous studies have shown that most Lifeline callers ... feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking to a Lifeline specialist,” the GBHWC 988 website said.
The hotline which was launched a little over a year ago, operates 24 hours a day, 7-days a week allowing those in distress to phone, text and chat with trained support.
Arriola said she is “so pleased that the 988 lifeline is available to all, especially those who need someone to talk to — loneliness being the top reason.”
In the last year, over 600 individuals have participated in the effort to prevent suicide through trainings such as Living Works Start, safeTALK, ASIST, Assessing and Managing Suicide Risk and Mental Health First Aid.