Long lines at DRT as people rush to renew expired licenses, permits, identification cards

Brandon Santiago, of Malesso, arrived at Department of Revenue and Taxation at 7 a.m. Thursday.
That's the day’s many of Guam driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards that were previously extended because of the shutdown during the pandemic, expired.
Santiago and his mom were among the hundreds of people who lined up to renew their driver’s licenses. They were in line outside DRT in Barrigada for a little over two hours before being ushered indoors where they went into another line waiting to be seen.
From his point of view, Santiago said they could have used some help to handle Thursday’s rush.
Santiago said some people had been turned down because they didn’t have the correct documents.
“They were in line before me and … imagine how long they have been waiting,” he said. “Imagine if they’re like from Malesso, if we get turned down, it’s just a waste of our day.”
“It looks like there’s a lot of space where they can bring two more people to help the line move a little more,” he added, saying there are people cueing the lines and making sure people have their documents and that the applications are filled out correctly.
“I see three employees helping out the line trying to make sure documents are correct but like I said, three people is not enough to handle a hundred people outside while people are still coming,” he said.
The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation is reminding residents that certain Guam identification cards, driver's licenses and permits expire Thursday, March 31.
The reminder is for those documents that fall within the below expiration timelines:
• Guam Driver’s Licenses/Guam ID Cards with original expiration dates between Sept. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2022.
• Guam Permits (Learner’s/Instructional/Motorcycle/Tractor Trailer/Bus) with original expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022.
Renewal extensions were previously issued when Department of Revenue and Taxation, like much of the government of Guam, shut down over COVID-19. Late fees will be waived, provided renewals are made on or before March 31, 2022. Any other fees will apply. For other expirations that are one year or more, a written exam must be taken as required by law, according to the press release.
DRT "highly encourages" residents to go online to myid.guam.gov to submit their renewal applications.
For any questions regarding this, DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. Due to high call volumes, however, the agency recommends that general questions regarding this matter are e- mailed to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.