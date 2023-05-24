“Long night” ahead: Extreme wind warning for northern Guam in effect until 10:45 p.m.

The excruciatingly slowly passage of Typhoon Mawar over the northern tip of Guam will see residents sitting through peak storm conditions for several more hours, according to an 8:45 p.m. National Weather Service livestream.
“This is going to be a fairly long and timely night for us ahead. We've already been in these extreme winds for probably about three to four hours now. We're almost through, we are not yet through,” said Brandon Aydlett, NWS Science and Operations officer.
Northern Guam, which is receiving the brunt of damaging winds from the storm’s eye wall, will remain under an extreme wind warning until 10:45 p.m. That includes Dededo, Yigo and Andersen Air Force Base. Highest wind speeds of up to 140 miles per hour will hover over Andersen and Ritidian.
Peak storm conditions may begin to subside after midnight, Landon Aydlett, NWS Guam chief meteorologist, said. Damaging winds are now expected through midday Thursday.
Residents are advised to stay in the innermost, or best reinforced, part of their homes until Mawar subsides.
Previous projections put the easing of peak storm conditions at around 7 p.m. with damaging winds exceeding 40 miles per hour easing around sunrise Thursday.
The last tropical cyclone advisory from NWS, issued at 7:40 p.m., showed Mawar making its closest point of approach just off the northern tip of Guam in the Rota channel. The storm was located north-northwest of Guam, and moving at a speed of 8 miles per hour.
“It’s going to be scary. There's no electricity unless you have a generator (or) partial generator. Reassure your children,” Brandon Aydlett said.
Most of the island was cut off from power as of 7 p.m., according to the Guam Power Authority.
Mawar appears to be intensifying. The storm has shifted slightly northward, and is expected to bring Category 1 typhoon-force winds to Rota.