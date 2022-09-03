Mañe'lu Day raises awareness of local nonprofit

Families got a greater level of understanding of local nonprofit Mañe'lu Saturday at the center court of the Micronesia Mall in Dededo.
Activities, games, and insights of Mañe'lu were introduced by volunteers and employees of the organization, established in 2002, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam.
“Really it's just to bring awareness to all of the different programs that we have under our organization,” said Samantha Taitano, executive director of Mañe'lu. “And (Saturday) we also have brought out a lot of the activities that we do with our kids at the sites and during different kinds of pop up activities that we do in the community. So, we have our giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, cornhole and then, of course, lots of coloring arts and crafts for the kids to play.”
For the last 15 years Mañe'lu educated and empowered children and families across the island to change their lives for the better by providing one-to-one mentoring.
Mañe'lu hosts these types of events annually to raise awareness of its mission.
The nonprofit also held a Häagen-Dazs fundraiser, Taitano shared with The Post.
For $25 it was "all-you-can-eat ice cream sundaes," which was in conjunction with the children participating in the day's activities.
“They can also kind of come out and play different activities and games, and see and learn a little bit more about our organization and all of the services that we provide,” she said.
Visit manelu.org for more information.