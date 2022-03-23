What appears to be some sort of sinkhole below the altar and sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church has forced the closure of the Hågat church while the Archdiocese of Agana assesses the damage.
The immediate area also has been sealed off and Superintendent of Catholic Education Father Val Rodriguez closed the nearby Mount Carmel School for today, March 23, the Archdiocese of Agana press release stated.
The closures of the area and the school is for the protection of everyone, the archdiocese stated.
A parish member on Tuesday night "discovered that a big portion of the church's sanctuary floor had caved in, collapsing the sacred altar and creating an immediate hazard," according to a press release, which referred to it as "major damage."
A video of what was found was widely circulated via social media.
The archdiocese will have a structural engineer assess the church in the morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the school will be examined as well.
"In the meantime, we emphasize again to parishioners and all people, please do not go near the site, including the immediate exterior of the church as well as Mt. Carmel School. The safety of all people is paramount," officials stated in the press release.
"We thank our dear Lord that the sudden damage did not occur during Mass which was celebrated just that morning in the Agat church or when there were people inside."