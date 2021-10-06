Just over 83% of more than 1,300 high school students surveyed were concerned about mental health while attending classes online, according to a survey conducted by the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council.
“It’s a combination of everything. School has been such a vital part of our lives for years now, and removing us from the classroom environment strips us of such important aspects of our teenage years,” said Governor’s Youth Advisory Council member Reagan Budasi.
She said socialization is a key component in developing a well-rounded citizen but with distance education peer interaction is limited.
“Feelings of loneliness are very common with distance learning, and it’s difficult to interact with friends when you can’t physically be together,” Budasi said. “It’s also more difficult to reach out and find healthy ways to cope. When you aren’t surrounded by peers who you know you can rely on, it’s easy to slip into bad coping habits, and you start to feel hesitant when you ask for help.”
She believes the pandemic impacted the way youths process and deal with their mental and social well-being.
Over the course of the last two-and-a-half school years, thousands of Guam public and private school students had to attend classes online after the pandemic forced school closures. The governor first shut down schools, and with it in-person learning, in March 2020.
“Having to deal with COVID-19 on top of academic stressors has been and still is extremely challenging. I was struggling with my poor social health for the first few weeks of the pandemic, as there was no social interaction whatsoever,” YAC chairperson and Southern High School student, Cheyunne Ahn said. “Especially now with limitations in sports and extracurricular activities, there are not many ways for us students to adequately cope with our stress.”
Although GDOE does provide social and emotional wellness resources, Ahn believes students lack information about support programs/services out there.
“This past school year, GDOE, as well as, each of the public schools, failed to provide sufficient coping strategies for struggling students. We, as students, felt that our mental and social well-being was certainly not GDOE’s top priority,” Ahn said.
The Guam Daily Post reached out to GDOE to respond to Ahn’s comments. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said for students in need of targeted support for behavioral health services are referred to the school psychologists or behavioral clinical interns who can provide services such as consultation, therapy, etc.
“In these services, coping skills may be part of their therapy/services,” he stated.
GDOE said, they are doing their best to address the mental health concerns of students, but it has been difficult when students are at home and GDOE has to follow public health guidelines to ensure the safety of students and their families as well as staff.
“The inability to see our students in person makes it difficult to assess and determine the potential need for mental health services and supports," Fernandez said.
Now that students are back in school, the GDOE official said school administrators or school counselors are better able to identify and then help students dealing with grief, anxiety, stress, substance use and depression.
GDOE encourages any student in need of help, should reach out to their teachers, counselors, school administrators.
"The school knows what appropriate action to take. Also, school personnel have been trained to identify students who need additional support in the behavioral health area even if they do not reach out," Fernandez said.
Peer counseling
Ahn said she would like to see GDOE shift its focus to promote peer counseling sessions and youth-driven organizations while adding emphasis on existing professional support services within the schools.
The YAC, which provides the governor with youth’s voice on matters, has pushed for mental and social health programs, and created a committee focused on youth mental health.
“I hope that my work in the YAC Youth Mental Health Committee will culminate in accessible programs to equip our youth with ways to handle their mental health. Stress will not suddenly disappear once we become adults, so it is important that right now we learn valuable coping skills that will continue to be useful long after our teenage years,” Budasi said.
Being heard is a breath of fresh air for the teens.
"Our voices are finally being heard, and our volume will only get louder as the years go on. I’m so glad that our island leaders are listening to our voices. It’s important that we address critical youth issues now so that they don’t spiral out of control later,” Budasi said. “Since we’re younger, it’s easier for adults to downplay our issues. We still haven’t experienced the ‘real world’, so a lot of adults think that our issues are not as pressing or aren’t real at all. This (mindset) is all clearly changing, though.”