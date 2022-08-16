The Make-A-Wish Foundation organization serving Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands held its annual gala Saturday evening at the Hyatt Regency Guam.
It was a success as they were expecting the event to have been a banner night for the organization, according to Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Guam & CNMI.
“Not all of the revenue has been counted, but I think this is going to be a record for our gala. And so it’s remarkable because the capacity that we have, really, we tried to reduce the number of people that we have, and so I think we’re very excited because I do think we’re going to set a record, at least for us,” said Tydingco.
This charity event usually brings in more than $90,000 a year, thanks to the overwhelming community support, he noted.
“Anywhere between $95,000 and $105,000 net. So, gross, obviously is a lot more than that,” Tydingco said. “Tickets were $250 per ticket and then we sold corporate tables for $2,500 and then there was tiered sponsorship, with a diamond level sponsorship coming in at $15,000 and then tiered down from that is the bronze level.”
The astounding support from the community, including Cars Plus Guam, played a role in the event’s success.
“I’ll tell you what, we are just so overwhelmed by the support of the community. We have Cars Plus that donated a car that really helped in the generation of a lot of that income for us because, you know, the car raffle tickets, we were limiting the sale of that to only 400 tickets at $100 a piece so the math on that if we sold all $400 tickets, that’s $40,000 just from the car raffle, not even including any of the tickets to be here. We are really just blessed and on top of that, we are just so honored to have one of the founders of Make-A-Wish Foundation here,” he said.
This year, Linda Pauling, an Arizona mother who is the co-founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, attended the gala.
“She’s here with us as our special guest and her story is compelling and we’re going to capitalize on that because when she tells her story, we’re going to try to open up some more pocketbooks after that,” Tydingco said.
She shared the story of how her young son’s dream of becoming a police officer led to the beginnings of the organization.
In1980, Pauling's son, Christopher James Greicius, had been diagnosed with and was receiving treatment for leukemia, according to The Guam Daily Post files. Pauling's friends and neighbors, who were in law enforcement, saw to it that Greicius was sworn in as the first honorary public safety patrolman in state history. It was the boy's dream to grow up to be a police officer. The swearing-in included spending a day with the officers, receiving a tailored police uniform and a ride on a patrolling police helicopter.
The 7-year-old would succumb to the illness shortly thereafter, but his memory, and the practice of granting wishes, are perpetuated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, with roughly 60 chapters in the United States and 33 countries around the world.
Attendees wore a black tie and sneakers, in support of the foundation’s beneficiaries.
Unlike most events and businesses being shut down due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, fortunately, the gala returned shortly before the island experienced the Delta surge in July 2021.
“We were very fortunate last year we were able to have our gala, and a week after that, the island went into the shutdown,” Tydingco said. “And so this year, we’re building on that and on the excitement and the fun that people had in attending our gala. And I think it is a fun gala. We are encouraging people to wear a black tie but also wear sneakers in solidarity with our Wish kids. … What we’re really doing here is we are looking at how can we make money so we can grant wishes to kids who are still waiting for their wishes to be granted and so, we were challenged during the pandemic and now that travel has opened up, we’re getting flooded with all of these kids that were in the pipeline to travel. So now, that’s the challenge. And as you know, traveling from Guam to anywhere is always going to be financially a hit on anybody that travels.”
Tydingco explained that costs add up because they not only send the child, but the child’s entire family on these trips, to include two parents or guardians and any sibling living in the same household under the age of 18.
“We have 11 kids in the pipeline, out of that I think about eight of them are travel wishes, and so if you want to do your own research on how much tickets cost. Typically, our Wish families are a minimum of four people so when you look at that and wherever they want to go a lot of times, it's to Disneyland. We just sent a family of six over to Disneyworld in Orlando.”
Diamond sponsors for the gala were Cars Plus and Bank of Guam. Gold sponsors included Hyatt Regency Guam, United Airlines and Triple J. Bronze sponsors were Lombard Health, Raymond James, Docomo Pacific, Pacific Federal Management, Future Smiles Orthodontics, Rasha, DFS, and Core Tech International Corp.
The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.
For more information about the organization, visit https://wish.org/guamcnmi.