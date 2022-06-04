Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who is wanted for questioning regarding multiple on-going criminal investigations.
A Wanted Person flyer was released Friday night and authorities are asking the community to help them track down Steven Michael Salas.
According to the flyer, Salas is armed with a black pistol. They warn residents not to approach him. He’s believed to be avoiding authorities.
Salas was last seen in late May at GHURA 501. He had green hair at the time, according to the flyer.
Salas is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 to 155 pounds. Police said he’s known to frequent Ironwood Estates on Chalan Lumasu, Dededo; the parking lot area of Guam Memorial Hospital in Tamuning, and GHURA 501, particularly Dulili Loop, in Dededo.