Guam’s 343rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on March 29, according to the Joint Information Center.
The patient was an 87-year-old man who was fully vaccinated with a booster. He had underlying health conditions and tested positive on March 28, the JIC reported.
“We join the island in mourning the loss of another member in our community, and pray for his family’s strength and comfort during this tragic time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we see our cases continue to fall, we must continue to recognize that this is still a deadly virus and that we must take every precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones from exposure.”
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 from 753 specimens analyzed on March 28. Of those, 19 were reported by the Department of Defense. Guam has 851 cases in active isolation.
There's a slight increase in hospitalizations. On Monday, the JIC reported 13 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, the JIC reported 18:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: eight patients with one in the intensive care unit and on a ventilator.
• Guam Medical Regional City: eight patients
• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: two patients, one of whom is in the ICU.
Guam’s COVID-19 Community Level remains at "moderate" based on the latest available data, according to the JIC.