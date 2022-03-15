A elderly man who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 14.
The 87-year-old man is the island’s 339th COVID-19-related fatality.
He tested positive for COVID-19 the day he was brought to GMH, according to the Joint Information Center
“We are saddened that our days of grief and loss have yet to end, especially as today marks two years since we confirmed our first cases of this deadly virus. To his family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I extend our sympathies and pray you find peace and comfort,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we are seeing a downward trend in cases and we remain hopeful for brighter days ahead, there are still vulnerable groups in our community who are at risk of severe illness and death. These groups need our extra care and attention. In addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”
There are 23 patients currently local hospitals who’ve tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Local hospitals reported:
• GMH: eight patients with one person in the intensive care unit who requires a ventilator.
• Guam Regional Medical City: 14 patients
• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 1 patient
According to the JIC, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 from 747 specimens analyzed on March 14. There are 1,909 people in isolation.