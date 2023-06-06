Two residents of a Tamuning apartment accused a man of assault and criminal trespass within the span of 20 minutes.
On June 1, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a complaint made at the Island Garden Apartments in Tamuning. Police met with three men, one of whom accused D-One Iphraim, 33, of attacking him, a magistrate's complaint stated.
The first man, identified as "Victim 1" in the complaint, stated that at around 11:40 p.m. on May 31, he heard shouting coming from outside his residence. He came into contact with Iphraim about 20 minutes later.
"Victim 1 noticed an individual walking up the second flight of stairs and was suddenly blinded by a flashlight. Victim 1 was hit on the head by the individual, causing Victim 1 pain," the complaint stated. Police observed redness and swelling on the victim's head.
The man identified Iphraim to the police and said Iphraim was a resident of the apartments.
Officers also met with another man, identified in the report as "Victim 2," who stated he was asleep on the bench outside his residence when, at about 11:40 p.m., he woke up to see Iphraim had entered his residence without permission.
The man confronted Iphraim inside the residence and they exited.
"Victim 2 noticed (the) defendant reach into his right pocket and pulled out a 'knife,' which Victim 2 described has having a 'sharpened silver blade,'" according to the complaint.
The man sprinted toward his car as he was in fear of being stabbed and noticed Iphraim chasing him. The man was able to get inside his car and lock the doors, the complaint stated.
The man didn't have any injuries, but officers noted he was distraught.
Iphraim was charged with assault, criminal trespass and reckless conduct as misdemeanors.