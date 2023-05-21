A victim of assault, while on the phone with authorities, said he observed a man burn his house down.
On Thursday morning, police responded to a disturbance in Dededo and met with a man who said Steven James Bamba Root assaulted him.
"When officers arrived at the scene, they observed the victim's residence engulfed in flames," Root's charging documents state.
Earlier in the day Root, either 27 or 28, became upset with the victim over food before he allegedly threw a hammer in the direction of the victim's face.
The man was able to block the strike with his right hand but was still cut in the process.
After being hit, the victim walked out of the residence to call 911 and while on the phone, saw Root "light a piece of paper with a lighter and throw it toward the couch," according to the complaint.
"The defendant then went to the front of the residence and watched the home burn," the complaint stated.
The man also said "it was not the first time that the defendant burned the house down."
Officers saw injuries on the victim and during a scene check observed charred wood and tin and remains of a charred couch, along with the hammer allegedly used by Root.
Root admitted to arguing and throwing the hammer at the man's direction but initially denied starting the fire. He later admitted that he lit a piece of paper and put it inside the wall of the house, according to the complaint.
Root is on pre-trial release for 2019 felony case which has an active bench warrant.
Root was charged with aggravated assault, family violence and arson as third-degree felonies with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.