A woman reported she woke up to a stranger in her home before he threatened to kill her.
Anthony Jr. Ogo Lizama was charged in connection to a home invasion in the early morning of Oct. 2, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.
The owner of the residence called the police at around 6:10 a.m. to report she and her minor child were sleeping when they woke up to her back door opening. She then went to check who opened the door and was surprised to see an unknown adult male, later identified as Lizama, the complaint stated.
Lizama appeared to be pulling a key out from the doorknob before the victim pushed him outside of the residence and said that she was going to contact the police.
Lizama then allegedly threatened to kill the woman, took off his shirt and fled on foot, documents state.
The woman told police Lizama appeared to be either intoxicated or under the influence of an illegal substance.
Police later discovered Lizama was on pre-trial release for a separate case earlier this year and was in custody due to an unrelated matter.
Lizama was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.