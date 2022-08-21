A man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl told a woman, "I was just playing with her," when confronted about it, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.
On Tuesday, a woman reported Orty Chiro, 27, to police, according to the complaint.
Police then interviewed the girl who said Chiro touched her private area three times during a car ride and kept his hand there for not more than two seconds.
The girl further told police she told Chiro to stop but instead he laughed at her, according to court documents.
Chiro was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.