A 17-year-old girl accused a man of sexually assaulting her when she was in middle school.
Over the weekend Traven Cruz, 34, was reported to the police for allegedly touching a girl, 17, since she was in the sixth grade, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
The girl told police she was asleep when she felt Cruz touch her stomach and moved his hand toward her private parts. She then said she "jolted up" and saw Cruz walking out of the room, the complaint stated.
The girl further said she "did not understand what was going on but knew something bad was happening," according to the complaint.
Other incidents, according to the 17-year-old, happened when she was in sixth grade and Cruz would touch her rear end.
She said last year Cruz also "rubbed the surface of her butt over her clothes for about two to three seconds," according to the complaint.
She added there was another incident around Easter when Cruz gave her marijuana to smoke and she woke up with her pants unbuttoned and zipper down and her panties felt wet, according to the complaint.
The last incident allegedly occurred at the end of May where she woke up with Cruz's hand in her pants where Cruz pretended to be asleep and she yelled at him to stop.
Cruz denied the allegations in an interview with the police but recalled the girl telling him to stop once.
Cruz was charged with attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies and three counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.
According to Post files, Cruz was charged in 2017 after a search of a Dededo home found 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana and an improvised glass pipe. Cruz allegedly admitted to being a methamphetamine user, occasionally sold the drug and assisted others in buying it.