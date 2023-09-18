A man accused of stealing an elderly woman's phone allegedly claimed it happened because he was "coming down from a high."
On Sept. 2, officers with the Guam Police Department were dispatched to a Malojloj residence where they spoke with a 66-year-old woman who accused her family member Jeremy Dean Duenas, 28, of stealing her cellphone worth $850 the day before, according to a magistrate's complaint.
Duenas allegedly texted another family member on the woman's phone to say he would return it, but later refused to. Officers then called the number and Duenas said, "They could speak to him if they could find him before hanging up the phone."
Two days later, on Sept. 4, officers were once again dispatched to the woman's residence, where she said Duenas told her that he was going to burn her residence.
Duenas was later found on a skateboard on Dandan Road in Malojloj, according to the complaint.
When arrested, Duenas told officers he was going to return the phone that day but got angry and threatened to burn the woman's house down.
"The defendant apologized and claimed that everything happened because he was coming down from a high," the complaint stated.
Duenas was allegedly found in possession of the phone, and it was returned to the woman. Officers also found a glass pipe, which had methamphetamine residue, and a clear syringe in Duenas' possession, according to the complaint.
"The defendant claimed to be a 'banger' and was shooting up and smoking 'ice.' The defendant also stated, 'it's good that he is going back to jail, so he can get a clean start and turn his life around,'" the complaint stated.
Additionally, the charging document filed by the Office of the Attorney General stated Duenas was released on Aug. 31, two days before he was reported for the theft, and is on pretrial release for a 2022 burglary as a second-degree felony charge.
Duenas was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony with the notice of commission of a felony while on release and theft of property as a third-degree felony with the special allegation of vulnerable victim.