A man with two pending cases in Guam's mental health court was accused of pointing a gun at three people's heads and threatening to kill them.
Mark Anthony Duenas was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with three counts each of terrorizing with a special allegation of deadly weapon used and family violence as third-degree felonies.
On Thursday, officers responded to a call from the Inalåhan Mayor's Office to meet with a woman who said Duenas has been "physically and emotionally abusing" her and three others and threatening to kill them, charging documents allege.
On Sept. 9, Duenas allegedly walked around the victims' home with a loaded shotgun and threatened to shoot all three of them. The gun was found to be owned by one of the victims and Duenas said he did not have a firearms ID card, according to court documents.
It was also alleged Duenas is not allowed to possess any firearms because of his criminal history and court-ordered release conditions in prior cases, two of which are currently pending in mental health court, documents state.
Since Sept. 9, Duenas has hit all three of the victims with his fists and as recently as Wednesday, Duenas was walking around the victims' home with a loaded firearm, holding it against their heads and told them he would shoot all of them, charging documents allege.
Officers observed injuries on all three victims and saw what appeared to be bullet holes in the Duenas' bedroom as a result of randomly discharging the firearm.
Police further confiscated a 9 mm Taurus pistol and 53 unexpended rounds and 81 unexpended .22 caliber rounds.