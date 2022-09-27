A man has been arrested and charged with terrorizing two Guam Waterworks Authority employees.
Guam Police Department officers responded to a complaint made by a couple of GWA employees on Sept. 22 in Malesso', according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
The GWA employees told police that Travis Jerome Aguon chased them after completing an assignment at a job site, court documents allege.
Aguon, 23, was tailgating them and blocked them from leaving the village post office parking lot after pulling into the area, the employees reported to responding officers.
The court documents allege Aguon threatened to kill one of the GWA employees while holding what appeared to be a black gun.
Aguon fled toward Inalåhan and later returned to the GWA job site in Malesso’ and allegedly said, “Yeah, that’s my gun, but don't worry.”
A passenger of Aguon wanted to speak with the GWA employees, court documents state.
Then, while Aguon stepped out of the vehicle, one of the employees tried recording the license plate number and saw Aguon holding a black gun.
According to court documents, Aguon drove away and yelled, “We’ll see you,” before allegedly naming the employees.
One of the GWA workers indicated he was afraid for his life.
Aguon was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, two counts of assault as a misdemeanor, and four counts of harassment as a petty misdemeanor.