Charlie Charfauros Nededog was acquitted of all charges connected to an alleged attack of a man with a machete.
Over the course of a five-day trial that concluded earlier this week, Nededog, 58, was found not guilty by a jury of charges stemming from an alleged attack on a man with a machete.
According to court documents, Nededog allegedly attacked the man after he had walked out of the bathroom. The man was able to use a fan to protect himself from the machete.
The prosecuting attorney during the trial, Renaida San Nicolas, told the jury in her closing arguments Nededog was trying to teach the man a lesson about respect with the attack.
Testimony from the victim and the victim’s mother further backed the government’s case as they asked the jury to return with a guilty verdict and convict Nededog of aggravated assault and family violence.
However, Nededog’s attorney Peter Santos from the Alternate Public Defender opposed the prosecution’s theory and stated the charges come from a “haphazard, shoddy investigation” after they confiscated the machete but not the fan used by the victim.
“They collected the machete and by the way make sure you examine the machete because we did prior to trial and there’s nothing on that machete that shows it was used that night especially nothing from a fan. No paint transfer, no plastic transfer, no nothing,” Santos said as he instructed the jury.
After thirty minutes of deliberations the jury returned a not guilty verdict for Nededog.