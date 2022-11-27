Man allegedly threatened to burn woman alive, harmed their children

Fifty-six-year-old Patrick Jesse Cruz was arrested on allegations that he harmed his children and threatened to “burn” a woman alive, as well as burn down her residence.
Police received the complaint on Nov. 22 at around 8 a.m. According to the woman, she ended her relationship with Cruz three months ago, however, she alleged to police that Cruz, who has custody over their two children, used them as “pawns” to try to rekindle their relationship.
“Victim 1 further reported that the Defendant has threatened to burn her alive and burn down her apartment, which she feels that he is capable of carrying out. She also believes that the Defendant is using 'ice' otherwise known as methamphetamine, based on his erratic behavior, anger, and paranoia. She noted that, just that morning the Defendant had stopped by her home, broke one of the windows, and left,” a magistrate complaint filed against Cruz stated.
Cruz is also accused of harming the children.
“Victim 2, who reported that the Defendant had hit him and his siblings with various objects, such as an extension cord, plywood, and slippers. Victim 2 described two specific incidents, and cried while recalling them. Victim 2 specifically recalled an incident from approximately one month prior, during which the Defendant repeatedly hit his buttocks and legs with slippers and a rope,” the complaint alleged.
The child allegedly sought help from a clinic and police, however, was “sent back home,” according to court documents.
Other incidents were reported by the child from approximately a year prior. Cruz allegedly used an extension cord to strike the child and his siblings on their legs, arms and buttocks.
The magistrate complaint alleged Cruz admitted to hitting the child with various items, including a “string cord,” but did not remember the other items he was accused of using to strike the children with. He also allegedly admitted to breaking the woman's window and threatening to punch and burn the woman.
Cruz was charged on Friday with stalking as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony, family violence and criminal mischief both as misdemeanors.