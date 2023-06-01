A man accused of making threats with a knife and assaulting a Guam Police Department officer apologized for being drunk after he was arrested.
At about 2:12 a.m. May 23, police responded to a Mangilao residence after reports were made of JS Frances, 36, wielding a knife, a magistrate's complaint filed on Monday stated.
When officers arrived, they found two shirtless men in the parking lot of the Mangilao apartment. One of them pointed at Frances and said, "There's the guy with the knife." Officers saw Frances with a knife in his hand.
Frances fled toward a jungle area. Police pursued Frances into the jungle and found him sitting in a place occupied by squatters.
After officers made multiple requests for Frances to come out with his hands up, Frances rushed them. An officer deployed a taser as Frances allegedly struck the officer's arm. A second taser attempt was followed by a struggle, which is when police were able to gain control over Frances, charging documents state.
Once secured in handcuffs, Frances allegedly stated, "I'm just drunk. I'm sorry."
Officers learned Frances showed up intoxicated to a woman's home, was yelling and attempted to gain entrance. A man with the woman stepped outside to calm Frances down. Frances was wielding a knife and said he wanted to fight the man, according to the complaint.
Frances was charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.