A man was arrested earlier this month in connection to a June 5 crash near Oka Payless that sent Joseph Gamboa to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to a release sent by Guam Police Department spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella, Hunter Neill Reichert, 21, was arrested Aug. 12 on suspicion of his involvement in a serious car crash at the intersection of Gov. Carlos Camacho Road and Farenholt Avenue in Tamuning.
The two-car collision occurred at around 2:46 a.m. and a video circulated on social media showed a truck coming down Farenholt Avenue and speeding through the intersection before crashing into a sedan also going through the intersection on Carlos Camacho Road. The truck then hurtles into the parking lot area where a sedan with no occupants was parked, Post files state.
One of the drivers, Gamboa, was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital and had to undergo craniotomy surgery, had six broken, fractured ribs and other injuries, according to Post files.
Reichert, a Navy sailor, was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with non-life-threatening injuries.
Reichert was arrested on suspicion of "speeding in a posted zone, vehicle forfeits right of way at intersection due to unlawful rate of speed, disobeyed red traffic light and reckless driving with injuries," according to Savella.
Reichert was booked and released as the case was closed and forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for review.
The attorney general's office has up to three years to decide whether to charge a person with a felony and one year for a misdemeanor, according to spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.
Gamboa
Following the crash, a GoFundMe page was set up for Gamboa that currently shows $64,000 has been donated for medical costs.
A fundraiser was also held at Applebee's where customers were able to give 10% of their meal purchase to benefit Gamboa's family.