A 21-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly attacking one man and stealing from two others in three separate cases.
On April 13, police officers were called to Azud Avenue in Yigo for an assault complaint. A man reported that Damon Mendiola Pangelinan kicked him. He believed his nose was broken, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam. He reportedly told police that he was dizzy and “almost blacked out.” He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
On May 24, a second man walked into the Dededo police precinct and told officers that Pangelinan and one other person were working at a residence. The man, who took a nap, woke to find the glove compartment of his vehicle open. His wallet was missing $800. When police later found Pangelinan, he allegedly denied stealing $800, saying his girlfriend had just cashed her check. He also allegedly told officers that the other individual had disappeared suddenly, only to reappear to tell him he needed to leave right away. Officers noted that they never mentioned the exact amount of money when speaking with Pangelinan, documents state.
In the third incident, on July 4, officers met with a man who said his house had been burglarized. A window was damaged, estimated to cost $500. A security video of the break-in showed a man later identified as Pangelinan, court documents state. When police officers spoke to him, he allegedly said he remembered stealing a duffel bag with an iMac and laptop. He also allegedly asked officers whether charges would be dropped if he returned all of the items.
Pangelinan, who is also known by several other variations of his name: Damon Patrick Lee Mendiola Pangelinan, Deamon Mendiola Pangelinan and Deamon Pangelinan, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony; aggravated assault and theft of property as third-degree felonies; and theft of property as a misdemeanor.