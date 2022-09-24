A man with active warrants out for his arrest has been charged with allegedly terrorizing a woman after she could not give him money.
On Monday, a woman called the police to report Dante Buensucesco threatened her at her Dededo residence, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.
The woman said earlier in the day, Buensucesco demanded she give him money and when she couldn't because she didn't have any, he got angry and began banging various items in the woman's house, the complaint alleged.
When the woman said she would call the police, Buensucesco said there would be a "bloodbath," according to the complaint.
Buensucesco was also believed to have a small handgun and the woman believed he would carry out his threat. The woman alleged she saw Buensucesco throw what appeared to be brass knuckles at the back of her car, which made a dent.
Buensucesco appeared to be "jumpy," according to the complaint, to which the woman said he may have been under the influence of drugs.
Two days later, the woman called the police again - because Buensucesco was trying to get into her home. When police arrived he was inside the residence, according to the complaint.
Buensucesco is currently on pre-trial release for two felony cases from 2020 and 2022 in which the judges issued warrants for his arrest.
Buensucesco was charged with terrorizing and family violence as third-degree felonies with the added crime of commission of felony while on release, in addition to charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass as misdemeanors and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.