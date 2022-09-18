A man was charged in connection to committing two robberies in the span of about 15 minutes.
Peter Roy Meno Taijeron was charged with two counts each of second- and third-degree robbery connected to incidents on a night in May this year, a magistrate's complaint stated.
At about 8:29 p.m. on May 19, Taijeron, with his nephew Juan San Nicolas Chargualaf, allegedly approached and shined a flashlight in a man's face who was packing up his car at First Beach. The man said either Chargualaf, who he recognized, or Taijeron, held a knife at him while the other pulled out a gun and began instructing him where to stand, according to the complaint.
Taijeron and Chargualaf then allegedly drove off in the man's car, the complaint stated.
About 15 minutes later, police received an alert of a panic alarm at Inarajan Market and met with a woman who said a man holding a knife in his right hand approached her and said, "All I want is the money," and "I just want the money and no one needs to get hurt," according to the complaint.
The woman further said as she went to the cash register, the man had a gun in his right hand and a knife in his left hand. After she gave the men $700, they ran out of the store and drove away.
According to a release sent by GPD acting spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, Taijeron was the subject of a motor vehicle theft complaint that occurred on July 19.
On Tuesday, officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle driving around the beach side of Bear Rock in Inalåhan and identified the driver as Taijeron.
Tapao added that upon locating Taijeron, officers learned he was a suspect in the robberies and he was arrested.
Taijeron reported Chargualaf, who was charged on May 24 in connection to the robberies, according to Post files, after going crab hunting the night of the robberies, saw Chargualaf with a black toy pistol.
Taijeron then said Chargualaf wanted to commit robbery or steal a car and said admitted to being present during the robberies, according to the complaint.