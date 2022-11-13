A man was charged in two separate cases connected to stealing a car over the weekend and a robbery and assault of a man at a cemetery in 2020.
Jordan Michael Babauta was charged in two separate cases filed in the Superior Court of Guam earlier this month.
Babauta's more recent charges stem from a report made by a man who accused Babauta of stealing a car on Thursday, the complaint stated.
The man said he lent his car to a woman two days before and after calling her because she borrowed the car longer than expected, she said she met Babauta and agreed to drop him off at Pay-Less in Dededo. After arriving at Pay-Less, however, Babauta offered to park the car while she went inside to buy groceries and when she finished she could not find the car or Babauta after leaving Pay-Less, the complaint stated.
Police later received a call about the car being abandoned with the driver's side door open by a Guam Power Authority facility in Humåtak. A resident who lived on the street where the car was abandoned told police on Thursday she saw Babauta walking along the road before asking to borrow her phone.
When the woman went to get her phone, Babauta was gone, according to the complaint.
Babauta was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.
Robbery
Babauta was also charged in connection to robbing and assaulting a man at Nimitz Hill cemetery in March 2020.
At the time, a man said he was visiting his mother's grave at the cemetery before returning to his car for lunch and a nap when, while still in his car, a gray Scion sedan pulled up next to his car.
A man then got out of the Scion and asked the man for a cigarette and as he reached into his car for the cigarettes, a passenger from the Scion quickly approached him. The man who said he was assaulted then said he remembered being suddenly knocked out, the complaint stated.
The man, who was in and out of consciousness, was able to remember being kicked and punched multiple times while on the ground and one of the assailants taking his phone prior to leaving in the Scion.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a 2-centimeter contusion on the back of his head and a one-half-inch abrasion on his bottom lip.
The man then identified Babauta as one of the assailants during a photo lineup, according to the complaint.
Babauta was charged with second- and third-degree robbery, aggravated assault and assault as a misdemeanor.