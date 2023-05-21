Man charged in two separate cases of assaulting women

On Friday, Malcolm Lee Westfall Chaco, 37, was charged in two separate cases of aggravated assault related to several incidents over the past week.
One of the victims, a 34-year-old woman, reported to police Chaco told her to follow him to a Dededo residence while she was at a Yigo store. The woman explained she felt compelled to follow him because she had seen him assault her best friend and she was scared he would hurt her.
According to the magistrate's complaint, while at the Dededo residence, Chaco got angry and told the woman "to cut herself with a large black pocket knife that he provided her." The woman complied because she didn't want Chaco to hurt her, the complaint stated.
After she cut herself, the woman attempted to leave but then heard Chaco cock his gun and fire a shot toward the woman's leg, which hit the door, the complaint stated. Chaco then pulled her by the hair and she fell onto a couch, the complaint stated.
"The defendant directed her to sit up and that's when he 'cocked' the gun and fired the gun by her left ear. The bullet struck the couch," the complaint stated.
Chaco afterward allegedly said, "Do you think I'm afraid of the cops? You think I don't know what you'll do when you leave this place?" before placing the gun on the couch.
Moments later, Chaco grabbed the gun and fired another shot, the complaint stated.
The woman was able to leave the residence at about 3 p.m., according to the complaint.
About a week later, officers executed a search warrant and found Chaco's firearm, a black Glock, and officers discovered Chaco didn't have a firearms ID. The gun was reported stolen in 2019, the complaint stated.
According to the complaint, Chaco said he purchased it from an unknown party.
Chaco was charged with aggravated assault, felonious restraint and possession of a firearm without firearms ID as third-degree felonies.
Second case
On the same day officers executed the search warrant, the woman's best friend reported to police she was assaulted by Chaco the day before.
According to charging documents, the woman was in Chaco's car when they began to argue. During the argument, Chaco allegedly punched the woman in the head and body and continued to do so when the woman tried to block the strikes.
"The report indicates that the assault lasted approximately 30 minutes," the complaint stated, adding Chaco allegedly punched the woman's face and kicked her legs later in the day.
The woman also told officers that last month Chaco allegedly "burned a lit cigarette on her forehead and later that same day the defendant retrieved a bat from his vehicle and struck (the victim's) face."
Chaco admitted to hurting the woman, according to the complaint, which also stated Chaco has been abusing the woman since September 2022.
Chaco was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies and three counts of family violence as misdemeanors.