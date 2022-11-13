Police are investigating a reported shooting off of Chalan Eskuela in Dededo which resulted in the death of an unidentified man Saturday.
The Guam Daily Post was on the scene after the shooting. According to the Guam Police Department, the shooting was reported to 911 at about 8:15 a.m.
A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Post that he was tending to his wife when he heard the sound of gunshots and cars leaving the area.
“Yes this morning, twice. And even yesterday, twice, in the evening about 6 p.m. yesterday, when I first heard the two gunshots I thought it was a warning shot but today, it wasn’t a warning shot,” said the nearby resident who added that he felt something "was off" about the situation.
The resident said he knew the man who stayed at the home, which was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, barring entrance into the residence.
“I only know the guy, he’s a good guy,” the man said. “They’ve been staying here longer than us. We’ve been here about eight years,” the witness said. “They kept to themselves. If something was wrong, I would let them know and they would come ask me if I see anybody."
He noted that the road situated in front of the home is heavily traversed because of a nearby school. The neighbor further stated this is the first time he can recall an incident like this occurring in the area.
Police arrived on the scene and identified "that a male adult who possibly suffered injuries from gunshot wounds was being administered CPR and was immediately transported to (Guam Regional Medical City), where the man was later pronounced deceased by attending physicians," GPD stated in a news release.
GPD's Criminal Investigation Section detectives were activated to assume the investigation.
"At this time, the man has yet to be properly identified and immediate family members are being located,” the release said of the deceased person found by authorities.
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects involved. No description of a person was released as of press time, but authorities said one or more possible suspects fled "in a vehicle only identified as a dark-colored sedan with unidentified license plates.”
The investigation is ongoing and police "will release information as it is obtained and verified," GPD stated.