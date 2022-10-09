A man involved in a serious auto crash Friday evening in Harmon marked the island’s 12th traffic-related fatality this year, according to the Guam Police Department.
All northbound lanes on Route 16 were temporarily closed a little before 10 p.m. Friday, just in front of the Iglesia Ni Cristo church in Harmon, GPD stated.
The road closure lasted nearly four hours, allowing officers to conduct an investigation of the scene, Officer Berlyn Savella, GPD spokesperson told The Guam Daily Post.
“Due to the nature and severity of injuries sustained in the crash, no emergency health care services were performed on the victim (operating) the motorcycle,” said Nicolas Garrido, Guam Fire Department spokesperson.
The driver of the motorcycle died, Savella confirmed. No other people were injured or transported to the hospital.
With two months left in 2022 and 12 traffic fatalities recorded, GPD asked the community to drive safely, be aware of their surroundings and allow a reasonable amount of space between other motorists during wet weather conditions.
As of press time, the motorcycle operator was not identified by GPD or GFD officials, as an investigation into the case is active.
“The identity of the operator is not being released pending locating the next of kin. No arrests have been made at this time, the case remains open and under investigation,” Savella said.
On Saturday, Savella could not confirm whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the accident.