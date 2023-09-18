A man faces 20 years in prison after being found guilty of a 2022 rape and burglary.
On Friday in the Superior Court of Guam, a jury took six hours to return a guilty verdict for Robby Narruhn, who was on trial for burglary as a second-degree felony and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.
Narruhn's charges stem from a woman filing a complaint that she was sexually assaulted by Narruhn on Feb. 15, 2022.
According to court documents, the woman was in her room sleeping when she woke up to find Narruhn raping her while holding a pair of scissors against her lower back during the assault.
The woman recalled she was crying during the incident and before Narruhn left, he said, "This is between you and me."
The woman's roommate told police he did not hear Narruhn come into the residence but saw a "window cover was bent in half and the desk in front of the window had a computer monitor that was moved to the floor." The roommate added Narruhn possibly entered through the window to gain access to the woman's room, according to the complaint.
A year and a half after being charged, Narruhn's went to trial last week before Judge Vernon Perez.
After the guilty verdict was returned, the Office of the Attorney General issued a press release stating, with Narruhn's conviction, that "our streets are safer with one less violent predator."
"Defendant has a criminal history, including multiple felony convictions. This is a woman's worst nightmare. Because of this guilty verdict, our streets are safer with one less violent predator. The victim can now start healing," the release stated.
The AG's office added they will be seeking the maximum 20-year sentence for Narruhn.
"Sex crimes deserve prison, and this defendant has been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, losing at trial."
After the trial, Narruhn's attorney Peter Santos from the Alternate Public Defender told The Guam Daily Post he did not intend to appeal the conviction.
"The trial was fair and there is no basis for appeal at this time," Santos told the Post. "The jurors were diligent and performed their duty very well."