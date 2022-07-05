A jury found Joseph Marc Thomas Duenas Castro Jr. guilty of sexually abusing a 10 year-old to girl, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.
Castro's trial was recently concluded. He was charged with forcing the girl to touch his body and he allegedly sexually touched her on multiple occasions.
Following the conviction, Chief Prosecutor J. Basil O’Mallan III asked that the court immediately order the defendant be held until his sentencing, which is scheduled for later this year, but the judge denied the request.
The AG's office had filed a magistrate’s complaint in 2021, charging him with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to The Guam Daily Post files. The child alleged at least two incidents occurred in 2019.
Following the first incident, the suspect told the girl that “what they are going to do is OK and not to tell anyone cause if he goes to jail it's her fault,” court documents state.
The victim testified she was initially scared to tell anyone about the abuse because she had seen Castro assault members of her family in the past, but eventually told her parents, according to the press release.
“I commend the victim for having the strength to take the stand and confront the defendant. I also want to thank the Guam police officers for doing a good job with their investigation. And, of course I thank the jury for their verdict," said Chief Prosecutor J. Basil O’Mallan III.
Castro was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years incarceration, must self-surrender at his sentencing hearing, and must register as a Level I sex offender on the sex offender registry after serving his prison sentence.
Sentencing is currently set for Oct. 27.