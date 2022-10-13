A man will serve eight years in prison for repeatedly raping a minor multiple times over three years.
Mairon Aiken was ordered to turn himself in the day after Thanksgiving after he was sentenced to eight years for criminal sexual conduct charges in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday afternoon.
When coming into court for his sentencing hearing, Aiken faced between five and 15 years for repeatedly raping a minor.
His attorney, Jocelyn Roden with the Public Defender Service Corporation, asked for the minimum sentence of five years for his lack of criminal record prior to the charges, Aiken's remorse for his actions and taking full responsibility.
"He has pled guilty by his own choice," Roden said before adding Aiken wanted to resolve the case since he was charged in January 2021.
Roden also read statements written by Aiken himself in which he expressed his remorse and a letter from his family requesting Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III for a lenient sentence.
"I will not repeat such behavior in the future," Roden read from Aiken's statement.
Assistant Attorney General Katherine Nepton, however, first referred to the victim's trauma suffered because of Aiken before reading her impact statement.
"What happened ruined my life. I stopped trusting men. There was a few times where I turned to hurting myself just to feel OK," Nepton said of the victim before asking Lamorena for the maximum 15-year sentence.
"This is our opportunity to help protect this child and all the children of Guam," Nepton added.
Following the statements, Lamorena sentenced Aiken to 15 years with eight suspended for second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and eight years for third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, which will run concurrently and amounts to eight years.
"It's really been difficult for her to adjust to a normal life because of your actions. She's emotionally crippled," Lamorena said after sentencing Aiken, who will have to register as a sex offender and could face deportation after his sentence.
According to court documents, the victim told police in 2017 she awoke to Aiken sexually assaulting her and was raped four or five times until she reached the eighth grade.
She reported the allegations in August 2020 after Aiken sat down next to her and started to touch her upper right thigh, documents state.